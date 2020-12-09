Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 7,974 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,750. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $927.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

