Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 6,313 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

