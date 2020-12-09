Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 61,126 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,126 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

SBH opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

