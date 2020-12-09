Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $2,914,000. Emerson Point Capital LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $5,274,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 63.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $18,403,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $2,345,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.53.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,615.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,379.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,128.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,098.62 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,628.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

