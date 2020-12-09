Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 4,306 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

AL opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

