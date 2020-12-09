Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 4,306 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,435 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 698,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 500,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

AL stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

