Weld Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 48.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.46.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,870 shares of company stock worth $638,904 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $284.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $286.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

