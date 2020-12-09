Weld Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $114.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

