Weld Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $276,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,570,250 shares of company stock worth $75,389,045. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -32.57. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

