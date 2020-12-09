Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,881 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $23.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,749.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and sold 350,253 shares valued at $5,646,735. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

