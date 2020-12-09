Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,979 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

