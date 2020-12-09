Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 99.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of OZK opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.03. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

