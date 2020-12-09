Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,189 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

