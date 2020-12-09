Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,788 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 219.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 55,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 182.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 570,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 368,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 538,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 293,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 282.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 277,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.