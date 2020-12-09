Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,434 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 43.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Perspecta by 3,869.5% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 169,676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 27.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Perspecta by 3.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 367,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Perspecta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares in the last quarter.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

PRSP stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

