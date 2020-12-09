Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.61.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

