Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 149,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

