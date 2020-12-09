Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

