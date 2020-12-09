Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,758,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,193,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 132,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

