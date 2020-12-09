Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

