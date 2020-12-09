Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 318.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after buying an additional 193,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,101,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.61.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

