Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 143.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,142,333 shares of company stock worth $77,331,803. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.