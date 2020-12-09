Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock worth $6,855,226. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

SNBR opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

