Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camping World by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,713,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,667,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,943,000 after acquiring an additional 215,174 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

