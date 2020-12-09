Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 0.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

