Weld Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,625 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 482,864 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Bradesco Corretora cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

AZUL opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

