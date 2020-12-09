Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $580,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $359.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

