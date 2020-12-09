Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $574,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 561 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Shopify by 64.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,047.97.

Shopify stock opened at $1,102.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,806.68, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $998.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $963.93. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

