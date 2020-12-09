Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $567,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.62. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

