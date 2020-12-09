Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $541,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,281,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,085,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $271.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.13. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $272.58.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,688 shares of company stock valued at $46,631,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

