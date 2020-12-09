Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $522,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,111 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WGO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

