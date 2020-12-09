Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 230.3% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 452,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trex by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 286,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

