Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $485,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $3,179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $50,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,442.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,938 shares of company stock worth $6,855,226. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

