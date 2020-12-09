Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $473,000 in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Weld Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIN opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

