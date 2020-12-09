Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $320.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.42 and a 200-day moving average of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,459 shares of company stock worth $53,588,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.