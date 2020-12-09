Weld Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Trimble by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

