Weld Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

