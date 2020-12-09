Weld Capital Management LLC Has $556,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.47.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

