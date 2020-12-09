Weld Capital Management LLC Has $544,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $3,037,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,906,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

