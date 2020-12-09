Weld Capital Management LLC Has $487,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $90,061.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,735.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $515,721 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHI stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

