Weld Capital Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,000. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

