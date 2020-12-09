Weld Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 206.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,415 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 280,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,964 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

