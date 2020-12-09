Weld Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after buying an additional 730,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 458,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of STL opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

