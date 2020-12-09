Weld Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFM. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $105,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $243,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

SAFM opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.23.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.