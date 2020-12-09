Weld Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

