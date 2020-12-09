Weld Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,615.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10,098.62 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,628.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,379.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,128.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

