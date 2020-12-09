Weld Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $114.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

