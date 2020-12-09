Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,666 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Weld Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIN opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

