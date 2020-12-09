Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,301 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 0.23. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

