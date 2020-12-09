Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,250 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $220.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $254.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.